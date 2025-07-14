John Kennedy News: Won't stay in Pachuca

Kennedy is no longer part of Tuzos' squad for the Apertura 2025 campaign, the club announced Monday.

Kennedy is expected to return to Fluminense, ending his time in Pachuca after six months. During that span, the striker racked up nine goals and two assists in 20 league appearances, and played 40 minutes in the Club World Cup. The departures of Kennedy and Salomon Rondon have left the Hidalguense squad without its two best scorers from last season, and now Jhonder Cadiz will carry the main offensive responsibility for upcoming competitions.