John McCarthy Injury: Ruled out Friday
McCarthy (upper body) is ruled out for Friday's clash against Vancouver due to injury, according to the MLS injury report.
McCarthy suffered an upper body injury and is ruled out for Friday's game against the Whitecaps. That said, his absence will not impact the starting squad since he has been on the bench for the last six games, having become the backup goalkeeper to Novak Micovic after poor performances earlier in the season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now