John Pulskamp News: Allows four in defeat

Pulskamp had one save and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat against FC Dallas.

Pulskamp managed just one save and one clearance Saturday as Kansas City were forced to play with 10 men for the final 29 minutes of their 4-2 loss to FC Dallas. The veteran shot stopper has now conceded seven goals across his last two starting appearances. Pulskamp will look to right the ship on June 25th when he would be the likely starter between the sticks as Kansas City travel to tussle with Charlotte.