John Pulskamp News: Lets in one
Pulskamp made five saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC.
Pulskamp had a solid outing Wednesday, conceding just a goal while making five saves against Charlotte. He's allowed 12 goals in the last six league games, totaling 25 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with Real Salt Lake for the next match on Saturday, who have scored five goals in the last five contests.
