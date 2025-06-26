John Pulskamp News: Lets in one

Pulskamp made five saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Charlotte FC.

Pulskamp had a solid outing Wednesday, conceding just a goal while making five saves against Charlotte. He's allowed 12 goals in the last six league games, totaling 25 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with Real Salt Lake for the next match on Saturday, who have scored five goals in the last five contests.