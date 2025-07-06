John Pulskamp News: Provides assist with seven saves

Pulskamp made seven saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 victory versus Colorado Rapids.

Pulskamp recorded seven saves, matching his total from the previous game and tying his season high for the third time, during Friday's win against the Rapids. He became the first Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper to record multiple assists in a season and now has three clean sheets in 21 appearances, ranking among the league leaders with an average of 3.61 saves per game. Pulskamp has also provided two assists, tying an MLS club record for goalkeepers, and he'll aim to extend his strong form in goal against Seattle on Saturday.