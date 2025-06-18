John Stones News: Unused on bench

Stones (thigh) went unused on the bench during Wednesday's 2-0 win over Wydad.

Stones returned to the bench during the Club World Cup and went unused. The defender was hoping to make a full return before pre-season gets underway, though he will have a limited break with the Club World Cup. Stones missed the final three months of the season with the injury, on top of missing multiple months earlier in the season with a foot injury.