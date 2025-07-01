Menu
Johnny Russell News: Scores at Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 1, 2025

Russell scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.

Russell scored the opener just before halftime with his second goal in the campaign. The midfielder also created a season-high three chances in the match. That was his second start and fifth overall appearance since joining Kansas City in April as a free agent.

Johnny Russell
Real Salt Lake
