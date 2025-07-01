Johnny Russell News: Scores at Kansas City
Russell scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.
Russell scored the opener just before halftime with his second goal in the campaign. The midfielder also created a season-high three chances in the match. That was his second start and fifth overall appearance since joining Kansas City in April as a free agent.
