Jon Ander Olasagasti News: Mainly appears off bench

Olasagasti started in seven of his 22 appearances while recording one goal on 13 shots and one assist on six chances created in La Liga.

Olasagasti continued in his rotational role this season and saw most of his time off the bench, earning just under 1,000 minutes of play in his 22 appearances. That said, most of his time would come in the second half of the campaign, seeing more time as the season went on. He would add two goal contributions and is still only 24 with two years left on his contract, leaving time to still elevate his role with the club.