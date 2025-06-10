Jon Aramburu News: Assumes starting role

Aramburu started in 28 of his 35 appearances while recording one goal on 11 shots and one assist on 15 chances created in La Liga.

Aramburu saw a major upgrade in minutes during the past campaign, seeing almost 2,500 minutes after barely hitting 500 in the previous season. This comes after he assumed the starting role from Hamari Traore in the fourth match of the season following an injury. He would then give up the spot a bit at the end of the campaign once Traore was fit, a bit concerning heading into the 2025/26 campaign for the right-back. That said, Aramburu will hope to continue in this role, seemingly done well in his first season in that spot, and he is the younger option, still only age 22.