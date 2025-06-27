Jon Magunazelaia News: Signs with SD Eibar

Magunazelaia has signed a three-year contract with SD Eibar, joining on a permanent move from Real Sociedad, his new club announced.

Magunazelaia is departing Real Sociedad after playing 21 games with the senior team and 80 games with the B and C teams, scoring 14 goals and providing four assists. During the 2024/25 season, he was on loan with FC Cordoba where he played 20 games. Magunazelaia will remain in the Segunda Liga since he will play for his native city for the next three seasons.