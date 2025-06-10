Jon Martin News: Ends season with few appearances

Martin started in six of his 13 appearances while notching one assist on four chances created in La Liga.

Martin was more of a rotational option this campaign, but would knock out a few starts to end the season after not seeing his first until April 12, starting in six of their final eight games. This appeared to be to give the 19-year-old some minutes at the first team level, seeing where he stands in the team heading into the 2025/26 season. That said, he is likely to still see more of a rotational move, although his solid presence on the field to end the campaign is a good sign.