Jon Pacheco News: Still in rotational spot

Pacheco has been more of a rotational option for the club each of the past three seasons and continued that trend in the 2024/25 campaign, only starting in nine games. This would result in less than 1,000 minutes of play for the defender, around a 600-minute drop from last season. He has two more seasons left on his contract, but with a minimal role already dwindling, he could be in for a change of scenery soon.