Jonathan Akaegbobi News: Departs Wolfsburg

Akaegbobi has completed a transfer to Bochum from Wolfsburg, according to his former club.

Akaegbobi is going to remain in Germany but is switching clubs with his new transfer, joining newly relegated Bochum in the second tier of German football. He had yet to receive an appearance with Wolfsburg, likely the reason for his transfer. He should see more time with Bochum, hoping to help them gain promotion.