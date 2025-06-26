Menu
Jonathan Asp-Jensen headshot

Jonathan Asp-Jensen News: Joins Grasshopper Club Zurich

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Asp-Jensen is joining Grasshopper Club Zurich on loan for the 2025/26 season, his parent club announced.

Asp-Jensen joined the FC Bayern Campus in 2022 and progressed through the youth ranks before integrating the reserve team. During the last Regionalliga season he finished as the top scorer with five goals and also provided 11 assists in 23 games. Asp-Jensen will now play in Switzerland to gain experience at the senior level.

Jonathan Asp-Jensen
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
