Jonathan Bell News: Sees red Sunday

Bell is set to be suspended for their next MLS game against Austin on June 28 after receiving a red card in Sunday's game for committing a foul as the last defender. This is a big blow for the team since Yeimar Gomez (hamstring) and Kim Kee-Hee (calf) are currently sidelined due to injuries, and they have to play in the Club World Cup in between. This means that the young Leo Burney could see some minutes in the upcoming fixtures.