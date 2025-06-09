Menu
Jonathan Bell News: Sees red Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Bell was sent off in the 55th minute of Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Vancouver after committing a foul as the last defender.

Bell is set to be suspended for their next MLS game against Austin on June 28 after receiving a red card in Sunday's game for committing a foul as the last defender. This is a big blow for the team since Yeimar Gomez (hamstring) and Kim Kee-Hee (calf) are currently sidelined due to injuries, and they have to play in the Club World Cup in between. This means that the young Leo Burney could see some minutes in the upcoming fixtures.

