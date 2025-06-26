Jonathan Bond News: Allows three goals to Minnesota

Bond registered one save and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to Minnesota United.

Bond had little to do against an opponent that tested him several times from inside the box to hand his team its third three-goal defeat in a row. He's in poor form in terms of both goals conceded and saves, as he has stopped more than three shots in only one of his latest eight matches played. Up next is a home meeting with St. Louis, who have scored the sixth-fewest goals in the competition.