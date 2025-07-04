Jonathan Burkardt Injury: Joins Frankfurt

Burkardt (heel) has left Mainz to join Eintracht Frankfurt on a contract until the end of the 2029/30 season, his former club announced Friday.

The striker is rehabbing from a heel injury sustained during international duty, but that didn't stop Frankfurt from signing him to a long-term deal. Burkardt was a key player for Mainz and is coming off an excellent 2024/25 campaign, bagging 18 goals and two assists across 29 appearances (28 starts) in league play. He figures to fill that same role for Frankfurt for years to come.