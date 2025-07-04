Jonathan David News: Signs with Juventus

David has agreed to a contract until 2030 with Juventus.

David heads to Serie A a few weeks after departing Lille as a free agent following a prolific multi-year run. He tallied 22 goals, seven assists, 93 shots (46 on target) and 43 chances created in 42 appearances (36 starts) last season. Considering the uncertain future of Dusan Vlahovic, who has a year left on his contract, and Randal Kolo Muani, who's on loan, he could be the top option in the Juventus frontline in 2025/2026.