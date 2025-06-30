Jonathan Dean News: Logs assist in win

Dean delivered an assist, made five tackles (one won), six clearances and three interceptions and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-2 win over Charlotte.

Dean returned to the starting XI and did so in style, being credited with an assist for his team's first goal and putting up some nice defensive numbers. Despite some ups and downs on his form, the right-back is still finding his way to be a factor for fantasy purposes, with three assists over his last six appearances.