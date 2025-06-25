Menu
Jonathan Ikone headshot

Jonathan Ikone News: Heading back to Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 25, 2025 at 12:57am

Ikone wasn't retained by Como following the loan spell, Sky Italy reported.

Ikone provided a decent contribution in the second half of the season, scoring twice in 13 appearances (five starts), but Como didn't pick up their option to buy and are assessing different wingers. He's likely to move on again as he had a very small role at Fiorentina, although they changed their coach.

Jonathan Ikone
Fiorentina
More Stats & News
