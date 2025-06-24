Jonathan Osorio Injury: Back to Toronto injured

Osorio suffered a lower-body injury while on international duty with Canada and is heading back to Toronto for further evaluation, according to the CANMNT.

Osorio will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the lower-body injury he suffered with Canada during international duty. The midfielder is ruled out for the remainder of the Gold Cup and could miss some time with Toronto if the injury proves to be serious. Osorio will likely miss at least the next two games against NYRB and Portland, respectively on Wednesday and Saturday, making his first possible availability July 3 against New York City FC. Until then, Alonso Coello is expected to take a larger role in the midfield.