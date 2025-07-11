Jonathan Osorio Injury: Close but not ready

Osorio (lower body) is close to a return but not yet ready for a return, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Osorio is nearing a return to play but will not yet make the jump to the field, as he is still not ready. However, this is still good news for the midfielder, as he should return within the next week or two. He could see the team sheet Wednesday against San Diego, if not, then possibly against Nashville on July 19.