Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Jonathan Osorio headshot

Jonathan Osorio Injury: Close but not ready

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 11, 2025

Osorio (lower body) is close to a return but not yet ready for a return, according to manager Robin Fraser, per John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Osorio is nearing a return to play but will not yet make the jump to the field, as he is still not ready. However, this is still good news for the midfielder, as he should return within the next week or two. He could see the team sheet Wednesday against San Diego, if not, then possibly against Nashville on July 19.

Jonathan Osorio
Toronto FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now