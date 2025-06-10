Jonathan Osorio Injury: Serving with Canada

Osorio has been called up by Canada for the Gold Cup and will be unavailable for Toronto for the time being, according to mlssoccer.com.

Osorio is one of two Toronto players to have been called up to the Canadian national team for the Gold Cup. This will leave him away from the club for at least a few weeks, not returning until the end of June, depending on how far Canada makes it in the competition. He has been a regular starter, so a change will be made in his absence, with Alonso Coello or Matthew Longstaff as possible replacements.