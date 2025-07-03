Menu
Jonathan Panzo News: Reports to Rio Ave pre-season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 3, 2025

Panzo has reported to Rio Ave for pre-season duty after completing a permanent move to the club following his loan tenure from Nottingham Forest in the 2024/25 campaign.

Panzo spent the final year of his Nottingham Forest tenure with the Portuguese club, and he made a good-enough impression to stay with the club for one further season. Panzo made 22 appearances across all competitions for Rio Ave in 2024/25.

