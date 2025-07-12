Jonathan Perez Injury: Won't face Miami
Perez is out for Saturday's match against Miami due to undisclosed reasons, according to the MLS injury report.
Perez is not going to be an option Saturday but has avoided an injury, instead missing out due to undisclosed reasons. This is a tough loss for the club after he started in their past three outings, now forcing a change. That said, Ahmed Qasem is a viable option to replace Perez.
