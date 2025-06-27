Jonathan Perez News: Records assist

Perez assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 59th minute.

Perez saw a rare start Wednesday, only his third in 13 appearances this season. He would put his time on the field to good use by notching an assist in extra time of the first half, finding Sam Surridge. He now has two assists on the season, bringing the midfielder to three goal contributions on the campaign.