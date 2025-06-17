Jonathan Sirois News: Concedes one in win
Sirois made one save and conceded one goal during Saturday's 3-1 win over Houston.
Sirois wasn't seeing much action here as his side was vastly superior during the entire contest but then he saw Ondrej Linger beating him with a powerful header off a cross from the left in the 64th minute. Despite not keeping his first clean sheet in six games, the goalkeeper can see this performance as a bounce back as he was coming off allowing nine goals while making only eight saves over his three previous outings.
