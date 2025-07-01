Jonathan Sirois News: Keeps clean sheet

Sirois had three saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory against New York City FC.

Sirois was able to earn his fourth clean sheet of the season with a three save shut out against NYCFC. He had allowed 13 goals in the last six appearances, totaling 20 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will face off with Inter Miami on Saturday, who have been out of MLS action while playing at the FIFA Club World Cup.