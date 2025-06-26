Menu
Jonathan Sirois headshot

Jonathan Sirois News: Three goals conceded, eight saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 26, 2025

Sirois recorded eight saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-1 defeat to FC Cincinnati.

Since late-May, Montreal's five games include zero clean sheets, all of which Sirois failed to log. Except once, he conceded multiple goals every matchup. But recently against Cincinnati, he updated his 2025 season's high for saves. Perhaps that is a sign that Sirois can clean up his act, beginning with Montreal's upcoming game Saturday against New York City FC.

