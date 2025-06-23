Menu
Jonathan Vonheim Norbye headshot

Jonathan Vonheim Norbye News: Moves to second divison

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 23, 2025

Norbye has been sent on loan to Arminia Bielefeld from Leipzig, according to his parent club.

Norbye is going to spend the next season on loan away from Leipzig, having joined second division side Bielefeld for the 2025/26 campaign. This is a solid move for the defender who is yet to earn first-team minutes, likely to receive some while on loan. He is on contract with Leipzig until 2028 and will hope to potentially see a role with his parent club following the loan.

Jonathan Vonheim Norbye
Arminia Bielefeld
More Stats & News
