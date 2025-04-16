Jonny Evans Injury: Back in team training

Evans (undisclosed) was spotted in team training on Wednesday for the first time since his long-term injury, according to Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News.

Evans has been sidelined since late December due to injury and last featured in late November for the red devils. He was spotted back in training on Wednesday morning for the first time and could be reintegrated with the squad in the coming days, likely for Sunday's clash against Wolves, as Thursday's game against Lyon in the Europa League might come too soon for him.