Jonny News: Signs with Alaves

Jonny has signed a contract with Alaves until 2027, the club announced.

Jonny returns to La Liga after spending the last two seasons with Greek side PAOK, where he made 29 appearances across domestic and European competitions. A former Spain youth international and longtime Wolves player, Jonny will bring top-flight experience from both La Liga and the Premier League to Alaves' backline, which will likely fight next season to remain in the Spanish top flight.