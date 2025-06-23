Joran Gerbet Injury: Dealt tightness

Gerbet is dealing with muscle tightness and is questionable for Wednesday's match against St. Louis City, according to manager Oscar Pareja, per Mike Gramajo of WESH 2 News.

Gerbet looks to be a late call for Wednesday's match after suffering from some muscle tightness this week. This will leave him subjected to testing ahead of the match, with that deciding if he can play. He has started in their past three games, so this could force a change, with Cesar Araujo as a possible replacement.