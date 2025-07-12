Jordan Beyer News: Plays 20 after 19 months out

Beyer (knee) played 20 minutes in a friendly against Fleetwood Town, according to Matt Scrafton of the Burnley Express.

Beyer is seeing a huge step in a long road of recovery, as the defender has finally taken the field again after 19 months out with a knee injury. There is likley still some hesitation around the defender and it may take him some time to get 100 percent, although this is good news. He should return to full fitnes to enter the seasn if he can avoud anymore setbacks.