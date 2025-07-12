Jordan Beyer News: Returns after 19 months out

Beyer (knee) played 20 minutes in a friendly against Fleetwood Town on Saturday.

Beyer is seeing a huge step in a long road of recovery, as the defender has finally taken the field again after 19 months out with a knee injury. There is likely still some hesitation around the defender and it may take him some time to get 100 percent, although this is good news. He should return to full fitness to enter the season if he can avoid anymore setbacks.