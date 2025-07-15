Jordan Henderson News: Signs with Brentford

Henderson has completed a move to Brentford on a two-year deal from Ajax.

Henderson left Liverpool two years ago, but he's seen the pitch plenty since his exit, appearing in 57 matches for Ajax in the last 18 months. At 35 years old, it's unlikely he cracks 20-plus starts or 2,000 minutes, but he'll provide leadership and experience in the Brentford team following some summer departures, including manager Thomas frank. Henderson figures to take over some of the leadership that Christian Norgaard provided, likely serving more as a voice rather than an every-game starter.