Jordan Morris Injury: Aiming return against PSG

Morris (hamstring) is aiming a return to the squad against Paris Saint-Germain on June 23 for the third group stage game in the Club World Cup, coach Brian Schmetzer said to the media, according to Jackson Felts from the 93.3 KJR Radio.

