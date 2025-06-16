Menu
Fantasy Soccer
Jordan Morris headshot

Jordan Morris News: Unused substitute Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 16, 2025

Morris (hamstring) was an unused substitute in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Botafogo during the Club World Cup, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Morris was on the bench for Sunday's game against Brazilian side Botafogo, confirming he has fully recovered from his hamstring injury, although coach Brian Schmetzer did not want to risk him yet. Morris could have a chance to feature in the next game against Atletico on Friday.

Jordan Morris
Seattle Sounders FC
