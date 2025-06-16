Jordan Morris News: Unused substitute Sunday

Morris (hamstring) was an unused substitute in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Botafogo during the Club World Cup, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Morris was on the bench for Sunday's game against Brazilian side Botafogo, confirming he has fully recovered from his hamstring injury, although coach Brian Schmetzer did not want to risk him yet. Morris could have a chance to feature in the next game against Atletico on Friday.