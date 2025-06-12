Jordan Torunarigha News: Signs with Hamburg

Torunarigha has signed as a free agent with Hamburg, joining from KAA Gent, his new club announced. "Jordan has become an absolute fixture and key player in Gent. We have consistently observed his sporting and personal development abroad and are delighted that he now wants to continue his development with HSV," said Sporting Director Claus Costa.

Torunarigha has played 145 competitive games with Belgian side Gent in the Jupiler Pro League and on the international stage over the past three and a half years. He will not discover the Bundesliga with Hamburg since he already played 73 games during his time with Hertha Berlin. As a strong central defender with excellent physical and athletic attributes, along with his experience from nearly 300 professional matches and 30 caps for the German U21 national teams, the one-time Nigerian international is set to play an important role at HSV in the future.