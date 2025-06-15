Jordi Alba Injury: DId not play against Al Ahly
Alba (strain) was not an option during the 0-0 draw to Al Ahly during the FIFA Club World Cup. According to head coach Javier Mascherano, "They [Alba] are not available for this game, hopefully they will be for the second game" per Reuters.
Alba remains out for Inter Miami as he continues to deal with a strain. He has not been ruled out of the tournament, and is set to be a late call for the second group stage clash with Porto on Thursday. Noel Allen will remain the left back for the club in his absence.
