Jordi Alba Injury: DId not play against Al Ahly

Alba remains out for Inter Miami as he continues to deal with a strain. He has not been ruled out of the tournament, and is set to be a late call for the second group stage clash with Porto on Thursday. Noel Allen will remain the left back for the club in his absence.