Jordi Cortizo Injury: Misses Apertura opener

Cortizo is not in the squad for Sunday's meeting with Pachuca due to a left thigh problem, Alberto Cantu of El Porvenir reported Friday.

Cortizo will have to wait at least one more week to make his season debut after making his last competitive appearance on June 25 in the Club World Cup. It's unclear if he'll play a primary role in the current campaign, and the injury doesn't help his chances of convincing new manager Domenec Torrent. For now, both Iker Fimbres and Oliver Torres are starting in midfield.