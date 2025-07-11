Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez Injury: Unavailable for Puebla trip

Rodriguez has been excluded from the match squad to face Puebla on Friday as he deals with a fitness issue.

Rodriguez's debut with his new club, which he joined from Puebla via a summer transfer, will be delayed for at least another week due to the injury. The Rojinegros lack depth in the left wing-back position, so Jose Lozano is the obvious choice with the new signing ineligible. For now, the detailed nature and severity of the blow remain unknown.