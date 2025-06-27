Jorge Alejandro Rodriguez News: Transfers to Atlas
Rodriguez was signed by Atlas for the 2025/26 season after concluding his time in Puebla, the club announced Thursday.
Rodriguez joins his fourth Liga MX squad, in which he has a special motivation given that it's the team he's supported since his childhood. He has played a left-back role throughout his career and is expected to operate as a wing-back if the Foxes maintain the five-man defense they used last season. It's still unclear how often he'll be chosen over Jose Lozano, so there's a chance that he'll end up being a depth option. In the first half of the year, Rodriguez struggled to establish himself, but ultimately started four straight games, recording at least one cross and one tackle in each.
