Jorge De Frutos News: Scores career-high six goals

De Frutos notched six goals and three assists across 36 appearances (30 starts) in LaLiga.

De Frutos logged more than 30 appearances for the second consecutive season with Rayo, but this time he was a regular starter on the right wing of the attack. It's unclear if Rayo will aim to strengthen their forward line during the summer transfer window, but De Frutos seems to have carved out a solid regular role based on what he's done over the past two campaigns -- eight goals and three assists across 72 league appearances.