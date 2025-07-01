Jorgen Strand Larsen News: Signs with Wolves until 2029

Larsen has signed a contract with Wolves until 2029, the club announced.

Larsen impressed in his first Premier League campaign by scoring 14 goals in the top flight. The 25-year-old found the net in several memorable Premier League wins during his debut season in Old Gold, becoming the first Wolves player to score in four consecutive victories as part of the club's historic six-match winning streak. Larsen will aim to be fit for pre-season with Wolves and reunite with new summer signing and former Celta Vigo teammate Fer Lopez.