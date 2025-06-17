Jorginho News: Joins Flamengo, already decisive

Jorginho has signed a contract with Flamengo until 2028, the club announced.

Jorginho joined Brazilian side Flamengo after departing Arsenal earlier this month after mutually ending his contract with the Gunners and made his debut with the club against Esperance Tunis on Monday. Jorginho has already been decisive as he provided the assist for Flamengo's second goal to secure the win in their first group stage game of the Club World Cup.