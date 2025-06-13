Jose Angel Carmona News: Nearly ever-present on defense

Carmona made 35 starts in LaLiga while logging a career-high 2,954 minutes.

Carmona saw most of his minutes at right-back, but he also logged an occasional start at center-back and left-back throughout the 2024/25 campaign. A steady source for defensive stats due to his positional versatility, Carmona should remain a regular for Sevilla in 2025/26 even if the team signs some defensive reinforcements.