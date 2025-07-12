Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Secures clean sheet in win
Rodriguez had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 1-0 victory against Queretaro.
Rodriguez made his first start of the season and secured his first clean sheet while making two saves in the contest. The goalkeeper was previously a victim of mixed playing time as his former manager preferred to rotate his players. It seems as though he'll be the starter for Tijuana in this Apertura.
