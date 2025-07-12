Jose Hernandez News: Concedes once in defeat

Hernandez registered three saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-0 loss against Club Tijuana.

Hernandez made his first start for Queretaro after arriving at the club this past Tuesday. He made three saves in the match while allowing one goal that came off a deflection by one of his own defenders. It marked his first start since July 17 of last year when he played for Atlas. Next, he'll face off against Queretaro.