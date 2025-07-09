Jose Hernandez News: Joins Queretaro for Apertura

Hernandez is a new signing for Queretaro after leaving Atlas in the summer transfer window, the club announced Tuesday.

Hernandez joins the contention with Guillermo Allison and Luis Carlos Villegas for a squad that let Salim Hernandez go to Tijuana. After being a long-time substitute at Atlas, Hernandez could have a better chance of featuring in one of the league's most modest rosters, which conceded 24 goals in 17 matches last season. During his most recent activity in July 2024, he recorded three saves and allowed three goals in as many appearances.